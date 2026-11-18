Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)
- Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report | Patricia Tate, David Ayna
- Tribal Self-Governance Letter of Support | Heather Washington
- Board Application Review (Saddleback-1 Prof / SRMG- 1 Prof & 1 CM) | Council
- Department Discussion | ACM Doran Dalton
- Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier
Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)
- PUBLIC HEARING: SRPMIC Electronic Message Board Sign | Terrollene Charley, ECS Senior Planner
- Announcement of Community Manager | Bryan Meyers
- SRPD New Officer Introduction | Chief Walter Holloway
- General Welfare Payment Information | Doug Patterson, Treasury
- 5 in 5 Update | Felix Muniz, John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health
Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256