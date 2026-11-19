Community Recreation Services | Athletic Division

4-Week Challenge | December 1 – 25, 2026

Get out and stretch those legs, breath in some crisp air and walk every day for 25 days, wherever you can get those healthy steps in.

Online Registration OPEN: November 9th – 30th, 2026

Challenge Dates: December 1st – 25th, 2026

Must keep of track your own miles using an app of your choice (MapMyWalk, Fitbit, etc) and submit to robin.hendricks@srpmic-nsn.gov at the completion of the challenge. FINISHERS will receive an “I completed this challenge” medal once you have submitted your steps.

Registration: https://sugeni.us/UXLJ

Questions: Robin Hendricks 480-362-5785 | Athletics Division 480-362-6365