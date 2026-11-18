Description: Participants will receive 3 attempts. Shirts are provided to participants that sign up.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Fitness Center

WellPath Incentive: Register for bench press event and participate. Your participation will be reported on your behalf by DPS staff. Please sign in to ensure participation is captured. No reporting necessary.

Registration/Information: Dion Begay, HHS Public Health | 480-362-7320 | Begay@SRPMIC-nsn.gov