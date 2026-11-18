Description: Using the air bike, pedal half a mile as fast as you can. Open to SRPMIC Community Members and SRPMIC Employees.

Date: Monday, November 16 – Friday, November 20 (by appointment only)

Time: Appointment only.

Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Fitness Center

WellPath Incentive: Register for DPS air bike challenge and participate. Your participation will be reported on your behalf by DPS staff. Please sign in to ensure participation is captured. No reporting necessary.

Registration/Information: Dion Begay, HHS Public Health | 480-362-7320 | Dion.Begay@SRPMIC-nsn.gov