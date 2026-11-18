Description: Test your strength, endurance, and mental toughness.

Date: Monday, November 16 – Friday, November 20 (by appointment only)

Time: Appointment only.

Location: Ske:g Himdag Ki: Fitness Center

WellPath Incentive: Register for strength and endurance event and participate. Your participation will be reported on your behalf by DPS staff. Please sign in to ensure participation is captured. No reporting necessary.

Registration/Information: Dion Begay, HHS Public Health | 480-362-7320 | Begay@SRPMIC-nsn.gov