PD TEST PAGE

Proposed Name Change of Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community

RECLAIMING OUR IDENTITY
Help us decide how to move forward. Your voice matters.

Our Mission

The Salt River Police Department is recruiting motivated individuals to provide a professional level of emergency 9-1-1 call taking, dispatching, and record keeping service to the Community, police, and fire department through integrity, trust, and accountability.

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or GED
  • Experience in office support, public contact, computer literacy, and data entry
  • Ability to spell accurately and multi-task via radio/telephone
  • Sound decision-making under pressure
  • Ability to type 3,000 keystrokes per hour
  • Strong recall and attention to detail

The Process

Step 1: Complete the SRPMIC Hiring Application
Step 2: Complete a three-hour sit-in/observation
Step 3: CritiCall simulated test (passing score 75% and ~3,000 keystrokes/hour)
Step 4: Participate in a panel interview
Step 5: Complete a background investigation, including drug screening, polygraph, and psychological evaluation