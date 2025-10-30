PD TEST PAGE

SRMG Dobson Site Redevelopment

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community remains focused on creating new opportunities for growth, economic development, and long-term sustainability. As part of this vision, one of the Community’s enterprises, Salt River Materials Group, will be relocating its operations from the current site south of McKellips Road at Dobson Road to a new location along SR-87.

SRPMIC government departments and enterprises are actively evaluating future plans for the vacated site, exploring potential new uses that align with the Community’s strategic goals.

Community Outreach

This video highlights the innovative efforts behind these changes, showcasing how strategic planning and forward-thinking initiatives are shaping a stronger future. These efforts are not only strengthening essential services and creating job opportunities but also honoring the values that guide the Community. SRPMIC remains committed to sustainability, self-governance, and building a legacy of opportunity for future generations.

For More Information:

Call or Text: 602-301-4789

Email: askdevelopment@srpmic-nsn.gov

Development Request for Interest

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is issuing this Request for Interest (RFI) to collect feedback and invite creative proposals from experienced development teams for the redevelopment of up to approximately 270 acres of Community-owned land along the McKellips Road corridor within view of the Salt River.

The Site is one of the largest contiguous undeveloped properties in the Phoenix region in one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. Once home to the Salt River Materials Group, the Site’s future is envisioned as a catalytic regional mixed-use destination that will establish a new submarket. The Community is working with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to explore extending Dobson Road north from Mesa across the Salt River, servicing the Site and accommodating high traffic volumes in anticipation of redevelopment.

The site is located near major population centers, with Tempe to the southwest, Mesa to the south, and Scottsdale to the northwest. It borders major transportation routes, including the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. Its proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a wide range of nearby entertainment and hospitality amenities makes the Site an attractive opportunity for a diverse mix of users.

