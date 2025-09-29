October 1st 8-10:00 AM: Senior Breakfast Meeting
October 3rd 8 AM-12 PM: Outreach Day Round House
October 7th 8 AM-12:30 PM: GLOW WALK Registration-Round House
October 7th 5-7:00 PM: BHS DV Awareness Event ALA School
October 14th Suicide & Domestic Violence Awareness Glow Walk HHS Prevention & Intervention Services Bldg. #29 Onsite registration starts at 5:00 pm. Walk will start at 6:00 pm.
October 21st 10-11:30 AM: Webinar “Dynamics of Domestic Violence” Vurlene
October 28th 10-11:30 AM Webinar “Teen Dating Violence” Melanie
