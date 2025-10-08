2025 Tax Season – 1099 MISC/NEC – Update your Address

Important: Update Your Address to Receive Your Tax Forms

If you receive a quarterly Per Capita payment, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. Day Laborers will receive a 1099-NEC tax form. Both forms are required for your annual income tax return.



Ensure your tax forms are mailed to the right place!



• Deadline: Update your address with the Enrollment Office by December 12, 2025.

• 1099 Forms are mailed: By January 31, 2026.

If you have questions regarding your address, call the Enrollment Office at 480-362-7330.

For tax form questions, call the SRPMIC Finance Department at 480-362-7799 or email: FinTaxForms@srpmic-nsn.gov.