2025 Tax Season – 1099 MISC/NEC – Update your Address
Important: Update Your Address to Receive Your Tax Forms
If you receive a quarterly Per Capita payment, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. Day Laborers will receive a 1099-NEC tax form. Both forms are required for your annual income tax return.
Ensure your tax forms are mailed to the right place!
• Deadline: Update your address with the Enrollment Office by December 12, 2025.
• 1099 Forms are mailed: By January 31, 2026.
If you have questions regarding your address, call the Enrollment Office at 480-362-7330.
For tax form questions, call the SRPMIC Finance Department at 480-362-7799 or email: FinTaxForms@srpmic-nsn.gov.