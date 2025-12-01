Circle of Hope & Remembrance – Add Your Ribbon Today

The Circle of Hope & Remembrance arch is still on display on the 2nd Floor of RPHC, and you are invited to participate.

Honor a loved one. Share your story. Celebrate strength.

🎗 Ribbon Colors & Their Meanings:

Purple – Remembrance & Loss

Yellow – Lifesaving Intervention

White – Awareness & Support

Ribbons are available at the 2nd floor Help Desk.

Whether you’re honoring someone, recognizing recovery, or showing support—all are welcome to contribute.

📞 Questions? Contact Tammy Walker or SRPMIC Public Health at 480-362-2603.

Let’s come together in community, healing, and hope.