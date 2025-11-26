Ring in the new year with a sweet treat!
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community invites enrolled Community Members to the New Year’s Eve Pie Giveaway.
Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Time: Starts at 10 AM – until pies run out
Location: Salt River Ballfields – 1897 N Longmore Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Important Reminders:
- Must present valid Tribal ID
- No saving places in line
Drive-thru pick-up only (see map on flyer) While supplies last!
For more information, contact Community Relations – Events at 480-362-7740