CONSTRUCTION & TRAFFIC NOTICE – RPHC SOUTH PARKING LOT

Please be aware of upcoming construction activity in the RPHC south parking lot near the JTR parking building entrance.

As part of the RPHC Café & Conference Center Project, crews will be performing utility tie-in work beginning Monday, August 17, through the projected completion of Monday, August 31.

During this work:

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the affected area.

Parking and access restrictions will be in place.

Please slow down and use caution around construction activity.

Flaggers and construction crews will be present—please follow their directions and all posted signs.

Please plan ahead and allow extra time when entering or exiting the south parking lot.

See the attached flyer/map for the affected area and traffic control plan.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation while this work is underway.