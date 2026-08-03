Executive Session | 4:00PM (This is a closed session)

  • Children Investment Accounts | Doug Patterson, Kevin Stevenson
  • Board Appointments (SRLF & SRCCF) | Council
  • Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier

Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)

  • Introduction of New Gaming Enterprise CEO | Patricia Tate
  • Hyatt Studios at Riverwalk, Conditional Use Permit (CUP) | Terrollene Charley, CDD Senior Planner
  • (3) IT Agreements | Rosa Soto, IT Assistant Director (PMO/APPS)

Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

All Announcements