Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) and Equine Herpes Virus (EHV) have been found in both wild and tame horses in Arizona. Both diseases are very contagious and can be spread by humans to other horses. In rare cases, humans have been infected with VS from their horses. EHV is not known to infect humans. As a precaution, we recommend immediate hand washing after contact with horses.

VS, in horses, causes sores around the mouth and nose area and causes eating and drinking to be painful. An infected horse usually recovers in 2-3 weeks. EHV causes fever, nasal discharge, coughing, and body weakness.

Both Pinal and Maricopa counties have active cases of VS and EHV. While no cases have been found on SRPMIC land, the Lower Salt River area within the Tonto National Forest is currently closed to all horseback riding. This includes the Granite Reef Dam area and recreation areas near SRPMIC, such as Coon Bluff and Phon D Sutton.

To protect your horses, avoid contact with other horses and keep your horses away from other people. If you suspect a horse is sick, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) webpage has the latest updates on these diseases. https://equinediseasecc.org/alerts

The Environmental Protection and Natural Resources (EPNR) division of SRPMIC is closely monitoring the situation, and the horses at the river and will contact a veterinarian should any of the horses appear in need of one. If you have any questions, please email the EPNR hotline at epnr@srpmic-nsn.gov or leave a voicemail at 480-362-7500.