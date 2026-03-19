EXTREME HEAT WARNING

Ongoing extreme heat is creating dangerous conditions across the community. Take precautions to stay safe.

☀️Know the Risks

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur quickly
Vehicles can become deadly within minutes
Overnight temperatures may stay high, limiting recovery

💧Hydrate

Drink water before you feel thirsty
Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks
Use electrolytes when working or exercising outdoors

🕒Limit Outdoor Activity

Avoid outdoor activity between 10 AM and 6 PM
Take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning
Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat

🏠Stay Cool

Use air conditioning whenever possible
Visit cooling centers, malls, or libraries if needed
Keep blinds and curtains closed during peak sun hours

🚗Vehicle Safety

Never leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults in a car
Check your back seat before locking your vehicle
Car interiors can exceed 140°F within minutes

👥Check on Others

Older adults, children, and those with medical conditions are at higher risk
Ensure pets have shade and constant access to water

⚠️Warning Signs of Heat Illness

Heat Exhaustion
Heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache
Move to a cool place, hydrate, and rest

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)
Confusion, no sweating, rapid pulse, body temperature 103°F or higher
Call 9-1-1 immediately

Take this heat seriously. Prevention saves lives.

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