EXTREME HEAT WARNING
Ongoing extreme heat is creating dangerous conditions across the community. Take precautions to stay safe.
☀️Know the Risks
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur quickly
Vehicles can become deadly within minutes
Overnight temperatures may stay high, limiting recovery
💧Hydrate
Drink water before you feel thirsty
Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks
Use electrolytes when working or exercising outdoors
🕒Limit Outdoor Activity
Avoid outdoor activity between 10 AM and 6 PM
Take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning
Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat
🏠Stay Cool
Use air conditioning whenever possible
Visit cooling centers, malls, or libraries if needed
Keep blinds and curtains closed during peak sun hours
🚗Vehicle Safety
Never leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults in a car
Check your back seat before locking your vehicle
Car interiors can exceed 140°F within minutes
👥Check on Others
Older adults, children, and those with medical conditions are at higher risk
Ensure pets have shade and constant access to water
⚠️Warning Signs of Heat Illness
Heat Exhaustion
Heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache
Move to a cool place, hydrate, and rest
Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)
Confusion, no sweating, rapid pulse, body temperature 103°F or higher
Call 9-1-1 immediately