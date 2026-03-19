EXTREME HEAT WARNING

☀️Know the Risks

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur quickly

Vehicles can become deadly within minutes

Overnight temperatures may stay high, limiting recovery

💧Hydrate

Drink water before you feel thirsty

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks

Use electrolytes when working or exercising outdoors

🕒Limit Outdoor Activity

Avoid outdoor activity between 10 AM and 6 PM

Take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat

🏠Stay Cool

Use air conditioning whenever possible

Visit cooling centers, malls, or libraries if needed

Keep blinds and curtains closed during peak sun hours