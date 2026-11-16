HHS Pharmacy: Be Antibiotics Aware for USAAW Employee Knowledge Survey

Description: Happy U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week (USAAW)! HHS Antimicrobial Stewardship Program is celebrating USAAW, which is every year from November 18th- 24th to raise awareness of the importance of appropriate antibiotic and antifungal use and the threat antimicrobial resistance poses to people, animal, plants, and their shared environment.

– Employees can participate by reviewing the attached Be Antibiotics Aware! education materials and completing the short Employee Knowledge Survey.

– Complete the survey and earn 5 WellPath points!

– Once completed, please return your completed survey to aylin.unal@srpmic-nsn.gov subject line “USAAW Survey”. The last day to submit the survey is Wednesday November 25th!

Take a few minutes to learn something new and how you can fight the threat of antimicrobial resistance!

Date: November 16 – 25, 2026

WellPath Incentive: When Employee Knowledge Survey is completed and returned to HHS, HHS will submit a roster for participation to WellPath. No reporting is necessary.

Information: Aylin Unal | Aylin.Unal@SRPMIC-nsn.gov