CHAPARRAL ROAD AND PIMA ROAD INTERSECTION CLOSURE – OCTOBER 17-20, 2025

Description of Work: The intersection of Chaparral Road and Pima Road will be closed from October 17-20 for paving operations. Crews will be replacing asphalt in the area.

Road improvement work will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, October 17 to 5 a.m. Monday, October 20. Work will occur 24 hours a day during this timeframe.

The driveway off Chaparral Road to the Chevron gas station will be closed. Motorists can access the gas station from Pima Road. The westernmost driveway off Chaparral Road to the Walmart Supercenter will also be closed. Motorists can access Walmart from the other Chaparral Road driveway, or from Pima Road.

Motorists traveling on Pima Road can take either Hayden Road or Loop 101 to McDonald Drive to access Pima Road beyond the closure. Those traveling on Chaparral Road can either take Hayden Road to McDonald Drive or Indian School Road to Loop 101, or Loop 101 to McDonald Drive or Indian School Road to Hayden Road to access Chaparral Road beyond the closure.

Construction activities will produce noise during day and nighttime hours. Crews will take steps to reduce noise impacts as much as possible.

Information is subject to change due to the nature of the work, weather, and/or other unforeseen circumstances.

SRPMIC Public Works Contact:

Pamela Tracy, Project Manager

480-362-7934

602-737-8723

Pamela.Tracy@SRPMIC-nsn.gov

WANT MORE INFORMATION?

Sign up for weekly construction updates via the project website or call the project hotline.

pimaroadimprovments.com

480-442-1087

Info@pimaroadimprovements.com