🚧 MCDONALD DRIVE AND PIMA ROAD INTERSECTION CLOSURE 🚧

DECEMBER 10-16, 2025

Description of Work: The intersection of McDonald Drive and Pima Road will be closed from December 10-16 for paving and traffic signal installation.

Additionally, the north- and southbound off-ramp from Loop 101 to McDonald Drive will be closed. Motorists traveling on Loop 101 can take the off-ramp at Talking Stick Way/Indian Bend Road or Chaparral Road to access Pima Road.

Improvement work will take place from 5 a.m. Wednesday, December 10 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, December 16. Work will occur 24 hours a day during this timeframe.

Motorists traveling on McDonald Drive can take Hayden Road to either Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way or Chaparral Road to access Pima Road.

Construction activities will produce noise during day and nighttime hours. Crews will take steps to reduce noise impacts as much as possible.

Information is subject to change due to the nature of the work, weather, and/or other unforeseen circumstances.

SRPMIC Public Works Contact:

Pamela Tracy, Project Manager

☎️480-362-7934

📱602-737-8723

✉️Pamela.Tracy@SRPMIC-nsn.gov

WANT MORE INFORMATION?



Sign up for weekly construction updates via the project website or call the project hotline.

🌐pimaroadimprovments.com

☎️480-442-1087

✉️Info@pimaroadimprovements