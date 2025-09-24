INDIAN SCHOOL ROAD AND PIMA ROAD INTERSECTION CLOSURE

SEPTEMBER 25-29, 2025

Description of Work: The intersection of Indian School Road and Pima Road will be closed from September 25-29 for paving operations and utility work.

For motorists traveling southbound on Pima Road towards Indian School Road, the closure will begin south of the Chaparral Road intersection, just past the southernmost Pima Road entrance to the Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

Road improvement work will take place from 7 p.m. Thursday, September 25 to 5 a.m. Monday, September 29.

Motorists and pedestrians traveling on Pima Road can take Chaparral Road to Hayden Road to Thomas Road, or Thomas Road to Hayden Road to Chaparral Road to access Pima Road beyond the closure.

Those traveling on Indian School Road can take Loop 101 to either Chaparral Road or Thomas Road, to Hayden Road to access Indian School Road beyond the closure. They can also take Hayden Road to either Chaparral Road to Thomas Road, to Loop 101 to access Indian School Road.

The driveway off Indian School Road into the Piipaash Shell gas station will be closed. Motorists can access the gas station from Pima Road. In addition to the detours mentioned above, those traveling westbound on Indian School Road towards Pima Road can take 89th Street to Pima Road to access the Pima Road entrance into the gas station.

Crews will conduct asphalt removal, paving, and utility work at the intersection. Construction activities will produce noise during day and nighttime hours. Crews will take steps to reduce noise impacts as much as possible.

Information is subject to change due to the nature of the work, weather, and/or other unforeseen circumstances.

SRPMIC Public Works Contact:

Pamela Tracy, Project Manager

☎️480-362-7934

📱602-737-8723

✉️Pamela.Tracy@SRPMIC-nsn.gov

WANT MORE INFORMATION?

Sign up for weekly construction updates via the project website or call the project hotline.

🌐pimaroadimprovements.com

☎️480-442-1087

✉️Info@pimaroadimprovements.com