Join Community Recreational Services – Adaptive Recreation for fun-filled Saturdays of outdoor adventures, exploring, and making memories!

We’ll start by visiting the adorable mini horses at Tender Little Hearts, head out on an exciting hiking adventure, and wrap up with a big splash at the pool.

This is a “Drop Off” activity for registered adaptive participants only. Participant must be comfortable being away from their parent/guardian for up to 8 hours during activity.

Drop off will be at Social Suite at 9:00 am and pick up at 4:00 pm on December 12th.

Must register through sign up genius before event: https://sugeni.us/U7pi

Adaptive Recreation Program is intended for individuals with a documented disability to serve community members who may need additional support to participate in other CRS Recreational Activities.