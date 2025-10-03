MULTIPLE CLOSURES ALONG PIMA ROAD DUE TO FLOODING IMPACTS – OCTOBER 2-6, 2025

Description of Work: Work on the Pima Road Redevelopment and Expansion project was significantly impacted by monsoon storms over the Sept. 26-28 weekend.

Please note the following closures in the project area:

Pima Road from Thomas Road to McDowell Road will be closed in both directions until Monday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. due to a sink hole.

Pima Road from McDonald Drive to Krail Street, including the Arizona Canal crossing, will be closed in both directions until Monday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. due to asphalt damage.

Additionally, the Chaparral Road and Pima Road intersection will be closed from Oct. 17-19 for asphalt replacement.

Information is subject to change due to the nature of the work, weather, and/or other unforeseen circumstances.

SRPMIC Public Works Contact:

Pamela Tracy, Project Manager

480-362-7934

602-737-8723

Pamela.Tracy@SRPMIC-nsn.gov

