Come Meet Native Author, Chef, and TV Personality Pyet DeSpain!

Join Community Recreational Services Salt River Tribal Library for a special event in partnership with the StrongHeart Study!

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 starting at 5:30 PM

Meet Pyet DeSpain and celebrate Indigenous cuisine and culture. The first 75 attendees will receive a free copy of Rooted in Fire, available to SRPMIC members, employees, and Ske:g Himdag Ki: members. Guests will also enjoy light refreshments inspired by recipes from the book.

RSVP to secure your spot:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/2026visit

For questions or more information, please contact CRS Recreation Education Manager, Melissa Rave at (480) 362-6600