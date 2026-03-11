Come Meet Native Author, Chef, and TV Personality Pyet DeSpain!
Join Community Recreational Services Salt River Tribal Library for a special event in partnership with the StrongHeart Study!
Wednesday, March 25, 2026 starting at 5:30 PM
Meet Pyet DeSpain and celebrate Indigenous cuisine and culture. The first 75 attendees will receive a free copy of Rooted in Fire, available to SRPMIC members, employees, and Ske:g Himdag Ki: members. Guests will also enjoy light refreshments inspired by recipes from the book.
RSVP to secure your spot:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/2026visit
For questions or more information, please contact CRS Recreation Education Manager, Melissa Rave at (480) 362-6600