November Calendar for Special Needs Resources Program
National Caregivers Month
November is recognized as National Caregivers Month that honors more than 50 million caregivers. The mission of Family Caregiver Alliance is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care.
Explore the FCA website to learn about local and national caregiver resources.
Ongoing
Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation
Walk-in Orientation
Provides employment-based services for eligible individuals who have a documented disability. Call to learn more about SRVR or to attend the next orientation.
480-362-2650
Bi-weekly
10:30 am – 11:30 am
The Emily Center
Offers education, access to free services and resources, and enjoy areas to read, learn, and relax. Explore the online health information, reliable resources on children’s health, custom research from skilled pediatric nurses, and support groups.
For questions: 602-933-1400
Email: emilycenter@phoenixchildrens.org
https://phoenixchildren/educational-resources
Ongoing
Phoenix Children’s Hospital
East Building, First Floor
1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
Vision Rehabilitation Assistive Technology Expo
VRATE is the Southwest’s premier Vision Rehabilitation Assistive Technology Expo that is celebrating 30 years!
Registration and admission to the expo includes the exhibit hall, educational sessions, assistive technology demonstrations, and resources. Free to attend!
Contact info@vrate.org or go to https://vrate.org/expo/ for more information.
November 20
8:00 am – 4:00 pm
Ability 360 Center
Phoenix, AZ
AZA United Partnership with Gentry Foundation
AZA United is proud to announce a new partnership with the Gentry Foundation, an Arizona organization dedicated to improving access to autism evaluations for children from low-income families.
Join the monthly community newsletter for events and opportunities.
https://azaunited.org/contact/
Ongoing