November Calendar for Special Needs Resources Program

National Caregivers Month

November is recognized as National Caregivers Month that honors more than 50 million caregivers. The mission of Family Caregiver Alliance is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care.

Explore the FCA website to learn about local and national caregiver resources.

Ongoing

Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation

Walk-in Orientation

Provides employment-based services for eligible individuals who have a documented disability. Call to learn more about SRVR or to attend the next orientation.

480-362-2650

Bi-weekly

10:30 am – 11:30 am

The Emily Center

Offers education, access to free services and resources, and enjoy areas to read, learn, and relax. Explore the online health information, reliable resources on children’s health, custom research from skilled pediatric nurses, and support groups.

For questions: 602-933-1400

Email: emilycenter@phoenixchildrens.org

https://phoenixchildren/educational-resources

Ongoing

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

East Building, First Floor

1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Vision Rehabilitation Assistive Technology Expo

VRATE is the Southwest’s premier Vision Rehabilitation Assistive Technology Expo that is celebrating 30 years!

Registration and admission to the expo includes the exhibit hall, educational sessions, assistive technology demonstrations, and resources. Free to attend!

Contact info@vrate.org or go to https://vrate.org/expo/ for more information.

November 20

8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Ability 360 Center

Phoenix, AZ

AZA United Partnership with Gentry Foundation

AZA United is proud to announce a new partnership with the Gentry Foundation, an Arizona organization dedicated to improving access to autism evaluations for children from low-income families.

Join the monthly community newsletter for events and opportunities.

https://azaunited.org/contact/

Ongoing