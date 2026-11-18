Now Hiring CRS Recreation Aide (Temporary)

Active Hiring for Fall Position

Recreation Aide Duties:

• Supports daily recreation programs & participant engagement.

• Participates in inclusive & trauma informed training to ensure a welcoming and safe environment.

• Assists with other CRS divisions as needed.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

• Applicants must be 18 years of age & older

• Preference will be given to a qualified Community Member, Qualified Spouse, then a qualified Native American and then other qualified candidate (Verification Provided)

All applicants will undergo:

• Interview process

• Successfully pass a drug screen

• Background and fingerprint test

Rate of Pay: $18.50/hr (Driving)

Provide Driver’s License

Full-Time

Application Deadline: December 3, 2026

Job Start Date: January 5, 2027

Applications Available Monday – Friday at Two Waters – Building B – Community Employment

For more information, please contact LaVella Deer at 480.362.7865