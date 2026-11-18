Now Hiring CRS Recreation Aide (Temporary)
Active Hiring for Fall Position
Recreation Aide Duties:
• Supports daily recreation programs & participant engagement.
• Participates in inclusive & trauma informed training to ensure a welcoming and safe environment.
• Assists with other CRS divisions as needed.
• Performs other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
• Applicants must be 18 years of age & older
• Preference will be given to a qualified Community Member, Qualified Spouse, then a qualified Native American and then other qualified candidate (Verification Provided)
All applicants will undergo:
• Interview process
• Successfully pass a drug screen
• Background and fingerprint test
Rate of Pay: $18.50/hr (Driving)
Provide Driver’s License
Full-Time
Application Deadline: December 3, 2026
Job Start Date: January 5, 2027
Applications Available Monday – Friday at Two Waters – Building B – Community Employment
For more information, please contact LaVella Deer at 480.362.7865