October 2026 General Welfare Payment: Important Deadlines

3rd Quarter 2026 ELIGIBILITY DEADLINE September 30, 2026

Must be eighteen (18) years old, enrolled, and living to be eligible for the October 2026 General Welfare Payout.

Deadlines for CHANGES

Direct Deposit Start-Ups and Changes:

Friday, October 16th at 5:00 PM.

This deadline is for new start-ups for direct deposit or changes to existing information. All forms MUST be submitted with a “VOIDED” check or statement from the bank with the Routing and Account Numbers. Forms received by this date will be effective for the October 2026 payout. Forms received after this date will not be effective until the January 2027 payout.

Discontinue Direct Deposits:

Friday, October 16th at 5:00 PM.

This deadline is to discontinue an existing direct deposit.

***Failure to notify the General Welfare department when an account is closed may delay your payment.

General Welfare Eligibility:

Tuesday, October 20th at 5:00PM.

This deadline is for submitting the Adult SRPMIC Member’s General Welfare Information Certificate. Forms received by this date will be effective for the October 2026 payout. Forms received after this date will not be processed until the first week of November 2026.

If you have any questions regarding:

Tribal ID, General Welfare Eligibility & Change Forms call Membership Services @ 480-362-7600

Direct Deposits call Finance-Per Capita (General Welfare) @ 480-362-7710