Our Land, Our Responsibility: Reporting Illegal Dumping Matters

In an effort to reduce illegal dumping on Community lands, we ask everyone who lives and works within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to help protect our natural resources by remaining alert and reporting illegal dumping or suspicious activity.

Most illegal dumping on Community lands is committed by non-Community members, including individuals and contractors who choose to avoid proper disposal costs. Cleaning up these sites requires significant time, equipment, and resources, and crews from the Community Development Department’s Environmental Protection & Natural Resources Division (CDD/EPNR).

The First Line of Defense

The most effective way to stop illegal dumping is to report it while it is happening. When notified immediately, the Salt River Police Department (SRPD) can respond quickly and, when appropriate, seize vehicles and trailers used to commit illegal dumping in accordance with SRPMIC Ordinances.

If you witness illegal dumping in progress:

Do not approach the individuals involved. Your safety is the highest priority.

approach the individuals involved. Your safety is the highest priority. Immediately call SRPD Dispatch at (480) 850-9230 and report that illegal dumping is in progress.

and report that illegal dumping is in progress. Be prepared to provide as much information as possible, including: Vehicle type, color, and license plate number Number of individuals and their descriptions Type of materials being dumped Exact location of the incident



Every report makes a difference. By working together, Community members, employees, and SRPD can help deter illegal dumping, hold violators accountable, and preserve the beauty of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community for future generations.