Paid Training Opportunity: Forklift & Caregiving Training

Career Skill Development Series

Option I

Forklift Training: become Forklift Certified

Training Date: Thursday, August 27th

Training Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Training held off-site

Transportation Available

Requirements:

• Enrolled SRPMIC Member

• Valid AZ Drivers License

• 18+ Years of age & older

• Must complete full training to receive stipend

Application Due Date:

Monday, August 24th by 5:00 PM

Option II

Caregiving Training Level 1 (Certification)

Training Date: September 2026

Training Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Training held off-site

Transportation Available

Requirements:

• Enrolled SRPMIC Member

• 18+ Years of age & older

• Must complete full training to receive stipend

Application Due Date:

Friday, August 28th by 5:00 PM

Submit Your Application Today!

Make sure to have with you:

• Tribal ID

• Copy of Driver’s License for forklift only

• Completed W-9

Applications Available at:

Two Waters – Building B

Community Employment

Monday – Friday

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM



For more information contact Silvana Shaw, Apprenticeship Assistant at 480-362-6669