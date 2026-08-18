Paid Training Opportunity: Forklift & Caregiving Training
Career Skill Development Series
Option I
Forklift Training: become Forklift Certified
Training Date: Thursday, August 27th
Training Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Training held off-site
Transportation Available
Requirements:
• Enrolled SRPMIC Member
• Valid AZ Drivers License
• 18+ Years of age & older
• Must complete full training to receive stipend
Application Due Date:
Monday, August 24th by 5:00 PM
Option II
Caregiving Training Level 1 (Certification)
Training Date: September 2026
Training Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Training held off-site
Transportation Available
Requirements:
• Enrolled SRPMIC Member
• 18+ Years of age & older
• Must complete full training to receive stipend
Application Due Date:
Friday, August 28th by 5:00 PM
Submit Your Application Today!
Make sure to have with you:
• Tribal ID
• Copy of Driver’s License for forklift only
• Completed W-9
Applications Available at:
Two Waters – Building B
Community Employment
Monday – Friday
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
For more information contact Silvana Shaw, Apprenticeship Assistant at 480-362-6669