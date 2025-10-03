DRIVEWAY CLOSED FOR RECONSTRUCTION FROM OCTOBER 6-7, 2025

Pima Road to Krail Street

Description of Work: The driveway from Pima Road to Krail Street will be closed October 6-7 for driveway reconstruction.

Driveway reconstruction work will take place from 5 a.m. Monday, October 6 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, October 7.

Motorists and pedestrians can take Pima Road to Indian Bend Road to 86th Street to access Krail Street beyond the closure.

Crews will perform excavation, remove old concrete, then shape and place new concrete and curb. Noise may occur in this area.

Information is subject to change due to the nature of the work, weather, and/or other unforeseen circumstances.

SRPMIC Public Works Contact:

Pamela Tracy, Project Manager

480-362-7934

602-737-8723

Pamela.Tracy@SRPMIC-nsn.gov

WANT MORE INFORMATION?

Sign up for weekly construction updates via the project website or call the project hotline.

pimaroadimprovments.com

480-442-1087

Info@pimaroadimprovements.com