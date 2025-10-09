Public Notice 25-26 SY Education Board: Education Board 56th Annual NIEA Convention & Trade Show
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Members of the Salt River Schools’ Governing Board may be in attendance at:
EVENT: 56th Annual NIEA Convention & Trade Show,
Date: October 9-11, 2025
LOCATION: Spokane Convention Center 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
(A Quorum May Exist But No Board Action Will Take Place)
