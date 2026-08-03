🚧LONGMORE ROAD – NO EASTBOUND TURNS FROM MCDOWELL ROAD

📅Tuesday, August 4 to Thursday, September 10, 2026

East and west bound traffic along McDowell Rd will be shifted to the two northern most lanes.

Traffic traveling eastbound on McDowell Road will be unable to make a left-hand turn onto N Longmore Road during intersection paving activities.

Detour routes to Alma School or 92nd Street will be required.

The north and south bound lanes on Longmore Road, north of McDowell will remain open to local traffic.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience while we make improvements to the water system and apologize for the delay.

For questions, please contact:

Dallas Construction Contact

Clay Tower

602-550-7426

ctower@dallasconstructionllc.com

SRPMIC Public Works Contact

Felicia Curry-Connelly

480-362-2086

felicia.curryconnelly@srpmic-nsn.gov