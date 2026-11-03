Register: Holiday Light Parade

Looking to join the parade? Go to WWW.TINYURL.COM/LIGHTPARADE2026 to register!

Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 5:00 pm.

NOTE: Parade participants must always be in constant forward motion along the parade route. EQUESTRIAN ENTRIES: An adult must accompany riders under 18 years of age and a pooper scooper must follow.

Parade check-in, staging, and line-up begins at 3:00 pm at the SR Baseball Field Parking Lot. Road Closure begins at 5:00 pm. Parade begins promptly at 5:30 pm.

Route begins at Salt River Baseball Field, heading North on Longmore Road to end on Osborn Road (Two Waters). THE LENGTH OF THE PARADE ROUTE IS APPROXIMATELY 1.5 MILES.

Judging Categories: