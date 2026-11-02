Register: Lean into Skating

Learn the basics of skateboarding in a fun and safe space. Skateboards and all protective gear provided!

November 9 & 13, 2026

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Ske:g Himdag Ki: – Skatepark

REGISTRATION OPEN NOW!

https://sugeni.us/UbE2

Brought to you, in part, by a grant from the Notah Begay Foundation.

Adaptive Recreation Program is intended for individuals with documented disability. It aims to serve Community members who may require additional support to participate in CRS programs.

If you would like further information, please contact CRSAdaptive@SRPMIC-nsn.gov