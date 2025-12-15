Educational Support…setting the foundation for support and services.

We invite parents/caregivers to join us in conversation with ECEC and Encircle Families to explore available supports for children, birth through Kindergarten; up to 8th grade.

This workshop will offer parent education, resources, and family support.

Seating is limited. Register with the Special Needs Resources Program by Wed, January 7, 2026.

For more information or to register, call 480-362-6980 or email Zandria.Ransom@srpmic-nsn.gov