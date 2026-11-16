This will be a fun and festive holiday challenge.

The 12 Days of Christmas is the methodical construction of a high intensity exercise routine which participants will do in December.

The challenge is patterned after the famous Christmas carol: 12 Days of Christmas. Check out the 12 days of Christmas with Coach Christine. Each day you will start a new exercise (for example: Push-up). The following day, you will do the exercise you did on previous days and add one new exercise (for example 2 sit-ups and a push-up). Each day you will perform your exercises in the order in which you started the exercises: Just like the song.

This means each day, you do the previous exercises and add an exercise. At the end of 12-days you have your exercise routine.

This results in a doing a substantial amount of exercise in December. Be safe, be conservative, listen to your body and be sure not to cause an injury.

By the 12th Day of Christmas you will have approximately a 15-minute exercise routine. For the rest of the month in December you will do the 15-minutes exercise routine at least 5 times/week.

Some safety precautions: Feel free to rest during your exercise routine. Make adaptations to the exercises so that the exercises are appropriate to your current fitness level. Choose substitute exercises to make an exercise routine which is fun and safe.

Please contact a WellPath Coach or send an e-mail to wellness@srpmic-nsn.gov if you have any questions or need any help along the way.

Have a fun and safe Christmas and Holiday season.

Registration: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/12DaysOfChristmas2026

Challenge Website: https://srpmic-nsn.gov/wellpath/challenges/12-days/