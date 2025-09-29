Senior Services Chronic Disease Self-Management Starts Oct. 15!

Are you a community senior 55+, adult with adaptive needs or caregiver to those with chronic conditions?

Join Senior Services for Chronic Disease Self-Management.

– Learn how nutrition, movement and reducing stress can impact the way you feel

– Create your own unique action plan to help manage your condition

– Prizes for participation!

Wednesdays, Oct. 15 – Nov. 19 | 4:30-7 p.m.

Senior Services North Annex – 10510 E. Osborn Rd.

Only 20 spots–Reserve yours now!

Christina Reyna at 480.362.7990