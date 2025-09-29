Senior Services Chronic Disease Self-Management Starts Oct. 15!
Are you a community senior 55+, adult with adaptive needs or caregiver to those with chronic conditions?
Join Senior Services for Chronic Disease Self-Management.
– Learn how nutrition, movement and reducing stress can impact the way you feel
– Create your own unique action plan to help manage your condition
– Prizes for participation!
Wednesdays, Oct. 15 – Nov. 19 | 4:30-7 p.m.
Senior Services North Annex – 10510 E. Osborn Rd.
Only 20 spots–Reserve yours now!
Christina Reyna at 480.362.7990