In Loving Memory of
Avis Stella Mireles
Born June 4, 1967
Entered Into Rest November 3, 2026
Parents: Vernon R. Vest & Elaine Nopah Vest
Great Granddaughter to Chester & Stella Nopah
Grandparents: Johnson & Priscilla Vest
Rosalie Nopah Evanston & Step Grandfather Mervin Evanston
Memorial Services
Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Miller Mies Downey Mortuary
10229 Paramount Blvd.
Downey, CA 90241
Traditional Services
Colorado River Indian Tribes Cryhouse
December 5, 2026
5:30 PM – 1:00 AM
Traditional Rites of Cremation
Immediately Following
Traditional Services