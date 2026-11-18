In Loving Memory of

Avis Stella Mireles

Born June 4, 1967

Entered Into Rest November 3, 2026

Parents: Vernon R. Vest & Elaine Nopah Vest

Great Granddaughter to Chester & Stella Nopah

Grandparents: Johnson & Priscilla Vest

Rosalie Nopah Evanston & Step Grandfather Mervin Evanston

Memorial Services

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Miller Mies Downey Mortuary

10229 Paramount Blvd.

Downey, CA 90241

Traditional Services

Colorado River Indian Tribes Cryhouse

December 5, 2026

5:30 PM – 1:00 AM

Traditional Rites of Cremation

Immediately Following

Traditional Services