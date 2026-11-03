In Loving Memory
Breanna Kaye Kuwanvama
December 29, 1990 – October 30, 2026
Beloved Daughter of Felicia Kuwanvama & the Late Kevin Kuwanvama
Wake Service
Thursday, November 5, 2026
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Salt River Memorial Hall
9849 E. Earll Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Open to Choirs
Overnight Traditional O’odham & Piipaash
At Salt River Memorial Hall
10:00 PM
Food Donations Welcomed
Private Cremation – No Burial
No Pictures, Video or Audio Recording
For the Duration of Traditional Services or Post to Social Media
No Alcohol, Drugs or Gang Attire Allowed