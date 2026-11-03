In Loving Memory

Breanna Kaye Kuwanvama

December 29, 1990 – October 30, 2026

Beloved Daughter of Felicia Kuwanvama & the Late Kevin Kuwanvama

Wake Service

Thursday, November 5, 2026

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Salt River Memorial Hall

9849 E. Earll Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Open to Choirs

Overnight Traditional O’odham & Piipaash

At Salt River Memorial Hall

10:00 PM

Food Donations Welcomed

Private Cremation – No Burial

No Pictures, Video or Audio Recording

For the Duration of Traditional Services or Post to Social Media

No Alcohol, Drugs or Gang Attire Allowed