In Loving Memory
David Dean Lewis
July 7, 1957 – October 30, 2025
Beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and Dear Friend.
Wake Service
Friday, November 14, 2025
6pm – 8pm: open mic to share memories
8pm
Traditional Piipaash Overnight
Xalychidom Piipaash Nyvaash
3660 N. Horne Rd
Cremation
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Before Sunrise
Lehi Cemetery – 926 E. Thomas Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
*Food Donations Welcomed*
No Pictures, Video or Audio Recording Duration of Services
No Alcohol, Drugs or Gang Attire Allowed