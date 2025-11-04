In Loving Memory
David Dean Lewis
July 7, 1957 – October 30, 2025

Beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and Dear Friend.

Wake Service

Friday, November 14, 2025
6pm – 8pm: open mic to share memories

8pm
Traditional Piipaash Overnight
Xalychidom Piipaash Nyvaash
3660 N. Horne Rd

Cremation

Saturday, November 15, 2025
Before Sunrise
Lehi Cemetery – 926 E. Thomas Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203

*Food Donations Welcomed*

No Pictures, Video or Audio Recording Duration of Services
No Alcohol, Drugs or Gang Attire Allowed

