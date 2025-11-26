In Loving Memory
“Lolly”
Delores Rose Moreno Lewis
February 20, 1965 – November 19, 2025
Beloved Daughter of
The Late Rupert Lewis & The Late Geraldine Carlos
Wake Service
Friday, December 5, 2025
6:00pm – 8:00pm Open to Choirs
Xalychidom Piipaash Nyvaash
3660 N. Horne Rd. Mesa, AZ 85203
Traditional Piipaash Service
8:00PM – Overnight at XPN
Traditional Piipaash Cremation
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Before Sunrise
Lehi Cemetery
926 E. Thomas Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85203
Meal Following at XPN Dining Room
*Food Donations Welcome*
No Video/Audio Recording or Posting to Social Media
Duration of Services
No Alcohol, Drugs or Gang Attire Allowed