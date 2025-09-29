In Remembrance of
Efrin Victor
Evangelista
March 7, 1977 – September 22, 2025
Wake Service
Thursday, October 2, 2025
6pm – 10pm
Piipaash Traditional Overnight
Memorial Hall
9849 E. Earll Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Traditional Piipaash Cremation
Friday, October 3, 2025
Before Sunrise
Lehi Cemetery
926 E. Thomas Rd.
Meal Following at
Memorial Hall Dining Room
*Food Donations Welcome*
No Pictures, Audio or Video Recording Duration of Services,
No Posting to Social Media
No Alcohol, Drugs, No gang attire allowed