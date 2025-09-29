In Remembrance of

Efrin Victor

Evangelista

March 7, 1977 – September 22, 2025

Wake Service

Thursday, October 2, 2025

6pm – 10pm

Piipaash Traditional Overnight

Memorial Hall

9849 E. Earll Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Traditional Piipaash Cremation

Friday, October 3, 2025

Before Sunrise

Lehi Cemetery

926 E. Thomas Rd.

Meal Following at

Memorial Hall Dining Room

*Food Donations Welcome*

No Pictures, Audio or Video Recording Duration of Services,

No Posting to Social Media

No Alcohol, Drugs, No gang attire allowed