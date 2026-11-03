In Loving Memory of

Juan Arredondo Montiel

November 6, 1928 – October 24, 2026

Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Dear Treasured Friend.

Wake Service

Friday, November 6, 2026

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Traditional Overnight

Memorial Hall

9849 E. Earll Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

No pictures, video, or audio recording during the traditional service.

Funeral Service

Saturday, November 7, 2026

8:00 am – 9:00 am

St. Francis Catholic Mission

3090 N. Longmore Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Burial

9:30 am

Camelback Cemetery

6800 E. McDonald Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Potluck Meal following at

Memorial Hall Dining Room

Food Donations Welcome

No alcohol, No drugs, No gang attire.