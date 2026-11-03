In Loving Memory of
Juan Arredondo Montiel
November 6, 1928 – October 24, 2026
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Dear Treasured Friend.
Wake Service
Friday, November 6, 2026
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Traditional Overnight
Memorial Hall
9849 E. Earll Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
No pictures, video, or audio recording during the traditional service.
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 7, 2026
8:00 am – 9:00 am
St. Francis Catholic Mission
3090 N. Longmore Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Burial
9:30 am
Camelback Cemetery
6800 E. McDonald Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Potluck Meal following at
Memorial Hall Dining Room
Food Donations Welcome
No alcohol, No drugs, No gang attire.