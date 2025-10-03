Special Needs Resources Program shares upcoming resources for October 2025.
Dementia Care and Education Campus
For family members and professionals
The Education Center provides educational tips, resources, and helpful short videos including, Focusing on Comfort.
https://dementiacampus.org/educational-tips-videos
Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation
Walk-in Orientation
Can help you create an individualized path to employment. Call SRVR 480-362-2650 to learn more at the next upcoming orientation.
Bi-weekly
10:30 am – 11:30
Adaptive Outdoor Recreation
Eligible residents can apply for a discount on fall and winter activities.
Activity search | City of Mesa – Recreation Registration
Contact 480-644-PLAY (7529)
Oct 6
Resident
Oct 13
non-residents
Southwest Human Development
Birth To Five Helpline
A free service open to all Arizona families with young children looking for the latest child development information from experts in the field.
1-877-705-KIDS (5437)
Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE)
Did you know – There is Teal Pumpkin Project? 1 in 13 children are living with food allergies. A household or neighborhood can join over 12,500 national/international locations to offer non-food Halloween treats. Learn more at …Teal Pumpkin Project – FoodAllergy.org
Arizona Autism Coalition
Empowering Future Success
Desert Willow Conference Center
3RD Day of Learning
Learn more https://dayoflearning.azautism.org/
Oct 18
8 am – 3 pm