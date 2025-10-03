Special Needs Resources Program shares upcoming resources for October 2025.

Dementia Care and Education Campus

For family members and professionals

The Education Center provides educational tips, resources, and helpful short videos including, Focusing on Comfort.

https://dementiacampus.org/educational-tips-videos

Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation

Walk-in Orientation

Can help you create an individualized path to employment. Call SRVR 480-362-2650 to learn more at the next upcoming orientation.

Bi-weekly

10:30 am – 11:30

Adaptive Outdoor Recreation

Eligible residents can apply for a discount on fall and winter activities.

Activity search | City of Mesa – Recreation Registration

Contact 480-644-PLAY (7529)

Oct 6

Resident

Oct 13

non-residents

Southwest Human Development

Birth To Five Helpline

A free service open to all Arizona families with young children looking for the latest child development information from experts in the field.

1-877-705-KIDS (5437)

Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE)

Did you know – There is Teal Pumpkin Project? 1 in 13 children are living with food allergies. A household or neighborhood can join over 12,500 national/international locations to offer non-food Halloween treats. Learn more at …Teal Pumpkin Project – FoodAllergy.org

Arizona Autism Coalition

Empowering Future Success

Desert Willow Conference Center

3RD Day of Learning

Learn more https://dayoflearning.azautism.org/

Oct 18

8 am – 3 pm