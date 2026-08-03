SRCCF September Contribution Requests Forms – DUE Friday August 28, 2026
*** Note: August Applications closed on July 31st ***
The Salt River Community Children’s Foundation (SRCCF) is now accepting applications for their September Regular Meeting Agenda.
COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ARE DUE: Friday, August 28, 2026, by 5:00 PM
(Any incomplete applications or applications received after the Due Date will roll over to the following SRCCF Monthly Agenda)
REQUIREMENTS:
- MUST BE an Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children
- MUST BE between the ages of Birth up to 17 years old
- MUST BE submitted by a parent of legal guardian
- For Organization(s), MUST benefit a majority of Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children
DOCUMENTS NEEDED:
- Detailed Invoice or Quote – Must submit an invoice or quote which accounts for all funds being requested. Must equal the Total Amount Requested.
- Current Academic Grades for the Youth – Must submit current academic grades for the youth who is to benefit from this request, if of school age, indicating a quarter or semester grade average of a C or better (or its equivalent). SRCCF may consider extenuating circumstances and either waive the grade average requirement or submission of this information where deemed appropriate.
- Written Statement from the Youth – Must submit a statement from the youth who is to benefit from the request (where age and ability appropriate) explaining how the funds would benefit them.
- Any Additional Information Explaining / Supporting the Contribution Request
- Organizations Only – Copy of §7871(a)(1)(A, B, & C) or §501(C)(3) Determination Letter (if formally organized)
Once complete, submit your application by
- E-mail to SRCCF@srpmic-nsn.gov or
- Fax to (480) 362-7593 or
- Drop Off at the Administration Department
Two Waters Building A, 3rd Floor, Suite 300
The Foundation will review Completed Applications on Friday, September 11, 2026 (Date is subject to change).
A Board Member or Staff Support will follow up with the status of your application.