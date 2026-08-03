SRCCF September Contribution Requests Forms – DUE Friday August 28, 2026

*** Note: August Applications closed on July 31st ***

The Salt River Community Children’s Foundation (SRCCF) is now accepting applications for their September Regular Meeting Agenda.

COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ARE DUE: Friday, August 28, 2026, by 5:00 PM

(Any incomplete applications or applications received after the Due Date will roll over to the following SRCCF Monthly Agenda)

REQUIREMENTS:

MUST BE an Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children

MUST BE between the ages of Birth up to 17 years old

MUST BE submitted by a parent of legal guardian

For Organization(s), MUST benefit a majority of Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children

DOCUMENTS NEEDED:

Detailed Invoice or Quote – Must submit an invoice or quote which accounts for all funds being requested. Must equal the Total Amount Requested.

Current Academic Grades for the Youth – Must submit current academic grades for the youth who is to benefit from this request, if of school age, indicating a quarter or semester grade average of a C or better (or its equivalent). SRCCF may consider extenuating circumstances and either waive the grade average requirement or submission of this information where deemed appropriate.

Written Statement from the Youth – Must submit a statement from the youth who is to benefit from the request (where age and ability appropriate) explaining how the funds would benefit them.

Any Additional Information Explaining / Supporting the Contribution Request

Organizations Only – Copy of §7871(a)(1)(A, B, & C) or §501(C)(3) Determination Letter (if formally organized)

Once complete, submit your application by

E-mail to SRCCF@srpmic-nsn.gov or

Fax to (480) 362-7593 or

Drop Off at the Administration Department

Two Waters Building A, 3rd Floor, Suite 300

The Foundation will review Completed Applications on Friday, September 11, 2026 (Date is subject to change).

A Board Member or Staff Support will follow up with the status of your application.