SRFSI is Moving to Chaparral Business Park

We will be located at 8840 E. Chaparral Rd. on the first floor in Suite 150 as of Monday, August 24, 2026.

Services will be impacted on the following days:

Thursday, August 20th there will be limited service available and no service on Friday, August 21st. We will be fully operational on Monday, August 24th.

SRFSI staff can be reached by phone at 480-362-5626 or by email at SRFSI@srpmic-nsn.gov.

We can’t wait to welcome current and future clients to our new space! Thank you for your continued support.