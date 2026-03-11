Stinknet Alert

Stinknet (also known as Globe Chamomile) is a highly invasive weed that is spreading quickly.

Scientific name: Oncosiphon piluliferum

While it may look like a harmless yellow flower, stinknet is an aggressive invasive plant that can harm people and the environment.

How to Identify Stinknet

Leaves: Dark green and “carrot-like” in appearance

Flowers: Bright yellow and ball-shaped

Odor: Strong smell from the leaves

Important Safety Warning | Do NOT burn stinknet.



Smoke from burning stinknet is corrosive and may irritate the:

Eyes

Nose

Lungs



Stinknet can also act as an allergen, causing skin irritation, including rashes and burns.

What You Should Do

Stinknet should be pulled or manually dug out as soon as possible to prevent further spread.





For additional guidance or to report infestations:

Visit: https://www.srpmic-nsn.gov/government/epnr/compliance

Call the EPNR Hotline: 480-362-7500