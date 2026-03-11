Stinknet Alert
Stinknet (also known as Globe Chamomile) is a highly invasive weed that is spreading quickly.
Scientific name: Oncosiphon piluliferum
While it may look like a harmless yellow flower, stinknet is an aggressive invasive plant that can harm people and the environment.
How to Identify Stinknet
Leaves: Dark green and “carrot-like” in appearance
Flowers: Bright yellow and ball-shaped
Odor: Strong smell from the leaves
Important Safety Warning | Do NOT burn stinknet.
Smoke from burning stinknet is corrosive and may irritate the:
Eyes
Nose
Lungs
Stinknet can also act as an allergen, causing skin irritation, including rashes and burns.
What You Should Do
Stinknet should be pulled or manually dug out as soon as possible to prevent further spread.
For additional guidance or to report infestations:
Visit: https://www.srpmic-nsn.gov/government/epnr/compliance
Call the EPNR Hotline: 480-362-7500