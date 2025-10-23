CRO Events is seeking dedicated SRPMIC employees, departments, and organizations to help at our upcoming Thanksgiving events.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Sat, Nov. 22, 2025 • 11 AM–2 PM | Two Waters Complex

Roles: Food prep & food service (check-in 10:00 AM ). Meals served 11:30 AM .

Register: https://tinyurl.com/SRPMICThanksgivingVolunteers25



| Two Waters Complex Roles: Food prep & food service (check-in ). Meals served . https://tinyurl.com/SRPMICThanksgivingVolunteers25 Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event

Mon, Nov. 24, 2025 • 9–11 AM | Accelerated Learning Academy – North Parking Lot

Roles: (8) Intake, (20) Loading (must lift 25 lbs), (12) Flaggers/Traffic (check-in 7:30 AM; clean-up until 12 PM).

Register: https://tinyurl.com/SRPMICTurkeyDrive25

Volunteers are eligible to receive turkey/food box items. Questions? events@srpmic-nsn.gov.