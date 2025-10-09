Weather Alert: Prepare for Possible Flooding in the Community

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of one inch or more of rainfall over the next two days, with up to four inches of rain possible in some areas through the next week. While this system may bring rain over an extended period, flooding could still occur — especially in low-lying or already saturated areas.

⚠️NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE AND PROTECT YOUR HOME!⚠️

SANDBAGS ARE AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS 24 HOURS A DAY, 7 DAYS A WEEK (see map for details):

Sandbags are available for pickup at the following SRPMIC Fire Stations:

A map of pickup locations is included for reference.

Assistance Available

If you are unable to pick up sandbags, you may request delivery through the Salt River Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction (CRR) team.

To request delivery contact:

• Robert Scabby – 480-208-2154

• Dustin Zamboni – 480-603-7111

• Robert Clark – 602-880-2891

Preparedness Tips

Keep emergency contact numbers accessible

Build or update your household emergency kit

Monitor official weather sources for ongoing updates

If you have questions or need further assistance, please contact:

EmergencyManagement@srpmic-nsn.gov