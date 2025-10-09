⚠️Weather Alert: Prepare for Possible Flooding in the Community⚠️
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of one inch or more of rainfall over the next two days, with up to four inches of rain possible in some areas through the next week. While this system may bring rain over an extended period, flooding could still occur — especially in low-lying or already saturated areas.
⚠️NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE AND PROTECT YOUR HOME!⚠️
SANDBAGS ARE AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS 24 HOURS A DAY, 7 DAYS A WEEK(see map for details):
Sandbags are available for pickup at the following SRPMIC Fire Stations:
- Station 291 – 10157 E. Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- Station 292 – 3230 N. Stapley Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203
- Station 294 – 11561 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
A map of pickup locations is included for reference.
Assistance Available
If you are unable to pick up sandbags, you may request delivery through the Salt River Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction (CRR) team.
To request delivery contact:
• Robert Scabby – 480-208-2154
• Dustin Zamboni – 480-603-7111
• Robert Clark – 602-880-2891
Preparedness Tips
- Keep emergency contact numbers accessible
- Build or update your household emergency kit
- Monitor official weather sources for ongoing updates
If you have questions or need further assistance, please contact:
EmergencyManagement@srpmic-nsn.gov