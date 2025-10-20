Community Feedback Hub

Purpose of this page This page gathers current Community items that are open for feedback. Use the links below to read details and share your input on each item. Submissions are collected through the linked pages or surveys.

Current Items Open for Feedback

Proposed Name Change of SRPMIC The Community is considering a formal change to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s official name—replacing one or more non-Indigenous names with traditional ones. How to participate Review the proposal and background materials.

Share your input through the short survey. Your feedback will help guide whether and how the Community moves forward with a name change. Learn More & Take the Survey

Proposed Ordinances The Office of the General Counsel (OGC) posts proposed ordinances and ordinance amendments for public comment. Each item includes a summary, the draft text, and—if it’s an amendment—a redline showing proposed changes. All comments are shared with the Community Council at the close of the comment period. View Proposed Ordinances