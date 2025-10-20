Community Feedback Hub
Purpose of this page
This page gathers current Community items that are open for feedback. Use the links below to read details and share your input on each item. Submissions are collected through the linked pages or surveys.
Current Items Open for Feedback
Proposed Name Change of SRPMIC
The Community is considering a formal change to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s official name—replacing one or more non-Indigenous names with traditional ones.
How to participate
- Review the proposal and background materials.
- Share your input through the short survey.
Your feedback will help guide whether and how the Community moves forward with a name change.
Proposed Ordinances
The Office of the General Counsel (OGC) posts proposed ordinances and ordinance amendments for public comment. Each item includes a summary, the draft text, and—if it’s an amendment—a redline showing proposed changes. All comments are shared with the Community Council at the close of the comment period.
Hearings and Community Comments
Materials from Community hearings are posted after review by the Land Management Board (LMB) and Community Council. Community Members and landowners are invited to read the posted materials, watch/listen to recordings, and share comments to inform decisions.
Check each project for active comment windows and links to notices, presentations, and recordings.