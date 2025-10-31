🦃 SRPMIC Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event

Join us for the annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event, hosted by St. Mary’s Food Bank

Free while supplies last!
Each household will receive:

  • A whole frozen turkey
  • A food box
  • Holiday produce

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • One set of items per household
  • Must show proof of residency (AZ driver’s license, AZ state ID, or SRPMIC Tribal ID; or mail with your name and address)
  • Intake questions will be asked while you wait in line

🚗 Dedicated Senior Line (ages 55+)

Must remain in vehicle. No walk-ups or overnight parking allowed.

Special thanks to St. Mary’s Food Bank for their generous contributions to SRPMIC.

Details

START:
November 24 @ 9:00 am
END:
November 24 @ 11:00 am
VENUE:
Accelerated Learning Academy | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Community Relations Office
Contact Email:
CommunityRelations@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7740
Files:
TG_DriveThru_Flyer_2025.pdf