🦃 SRPMIC Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event

Join us for the annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event, hosted by St. Mary’s Food Bank

Free while supplies last!

Each household will receive:

A whole frozen turkey

A food box

Holiday produce

Requirements:

Must be 18 or older

One set of items per household

Must show proof of residency (AZ driver’s license, AZ state ID, or SRPMIC Tribal ID; or mail with your name and address)

Intake questions will be asked while you wait in line

🚗 Dedicated Senior Line (ages 55+)



Must remain in vehicle. No walk-ups or overnight parking allowed.

Special thanks to St. Mary’s Food Bank for their generous contributions to SRPMIC.