🦃 SRPMIC Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event

Join us for the annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey & Food Box Event, hosted by St. Mary’s Food Bank
Free while supplies last!
Each household will receive:
- A whole frozen turkey
- A food box
- Holiday produce
Requirements:
- Must be 18 or older
- One set of items per household
- Must show proof of residency (AZ driver’s license, AZ state ID, or SRPMIC Tribal ID; or mail with your name and address)
- Intake questions will be asked while you wait in line
🚗 Dedicated Senior Line (ages 55+)
Must remain in vehicle. No walk-ups or overnight parking allowed.
Special thanks to St. Mary’s Food Bank for their generous contributions to SRPMIC.