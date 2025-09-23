2025 GLOW WALK

GLOW WALK brings awareness to Suicide and Domestic Violence Awareness
EVERYONE IS WELCOME
- Early Registration starts: September 8th, 2025
- Onsite Registration starts 5:00 pm
- Walk will start at 6:00 pm
- We will start outside SR Fitness center and walk one mile around the tribal complex
- Glow Sticks to participants
- Light dinner for first 200 participants
- Endorsed by WELLPATH for 15 points –Self Reporting
- T-shirts for first 200 participants
For More Info: HHS Prevention & Intervention Services 480-362-7350 Melanie 480-362-6678 Vurlene 480-362-2706