2025 GLOW WALK

GLOW WALK brings awareness to Suicide and Domestic Violence Awareness

EVERYONE IS WELCOME

Early Registration starts: September 8th, 2025

Onsite Registration starts 5:00 pm

Walk will start at 6:00 pm

We will start outside SR Fitness center and walk one mile around the tribal complex

Glow Sticks to participants

Light dinner for first 200 participants

Endorsed by WELLPATH for 15 points –Self Reporting

T-shirts for first 200 participants

For More Info: HHS Prevention & Intervention Services 480-362-7350 Melanie 480-362-6678 Vurlene 480-362-2706