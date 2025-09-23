2025 GLOW WALK

GLOW WALK brings awareness to Suicide and Domestic Violence Awareness

EVERYONE IS WELCOME

  • Early Registration starts: September 8th, 2025
  • Onsite Registration starts 5:00 pm
  • Walk will start at 6:00 pm
  • We will start outside SR Fitness center and walk one mile around the tribal complex
  • Glow Sticks to participants
  • Light dinner for first 200 participants
  • Endorsed by WELLPATH for 15 points –Self Reporting
  • T-shirts for first 200 participants

For More Info: HHS Prevention & Intervention Services 480-362-7350 Melanie 480-362-6678 Vurlene 480-362-2706

Details

START:
October 14 @ 5:00 pm
END:
October 14 @ 8:00 pm
Contact Name:
Vurlene Notsinneh-Bowekaty
Contact Email:
vurlene.notsinneh-bowekaty@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-2706
Files: