Community Recreational Services Athletics has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl Committee to bring the 2025 Legacy Youth Football Clinic back to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. This one-day event is open to native youth ages 6–17 and will feature hands-on drills, skill-building, and inspiration from experienced athletes and coaches.

Special guest Sammy Moore, former Washington State Wide Receiver and Westwood High School Legend, will lead the clinic alongside a team of passionate instructors dedicated to helping young athletes thrive on and off the field.

Join us: Wednesday, October 8, 2025 6:00 – 7:30pm Check-In: 5:15 – 5:45pm (arrive early) Scottsdale Community College Football Stadium 9000 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

This clinic is free to attend and designed to uplift native youth and athletes through sport, mentorship, and legacy building. Whether you’re new to the game or looking to level up your skills, this is a can’t-miss opportunity.

https://sugeni.us/eYCt Register today by scanning the QR code or visiting